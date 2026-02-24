South Carolina football commit rises into top 100 in Rivals300

South Carolina football’s first commitment in the class of 2027 came from Springfield (GA) Effingham County standout Jernard Albright. The four-star safety announced his pledge on Christmas Day as one of two blue-chip Georgia defensive backs to pick the Gamecocks this winter, along with Aamaury Fountain.

This week, the Rivals300 updated, and both Albright and Fountain saw significant upward shifts in their rankings. (You can read about Fountain’s ascent into five-star territory here.) For Albright, the upward rankings movement saw him crack the top 100.

In fact, as of Monday’s update, the 6-2, 205-pound defender is the No. 97 overall player in the Rivals300. He also ranks as the No. 7 national safety prospect and No. 11 player in a loaded class in Georgia.

That marks a 23-spot improvement for Albright. He also moved up four positions from the No. 11 safety in the rankings.

As a player, Albright has drawn comparisons to South Carolina legend DJ Swearinger. He is a big, physical safety whose high school coach calls “an enforcer.” Albright has some versatility to his game, too, with the ability to play over the top or down in the box. He runs well enough to hold his own in coverage and chase down run plays on the perimeter.

ESPN also lists Albright as a four-star prospect, though 247Sports is a little behind, considering him a three-star recruit.

Even so, the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—has Albright as a four-star player and the No. 152 high school prospect in the class of 2027. The industry ranking pegs him as the No. 13 safety in the country and No. 19 in the Peach State.

South Carolina is one of just nine programs with multiple Rivals300 top-100 commitments in the class of 2027, along with Ohio State, Georgia, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, Southern Cal, and Nebraska.