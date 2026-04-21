South Carolina football commitment transferring to powerhouse DMV program

South Carolina football’s first commitment in the class of 2027 was four-star defensive back Jernard Albright. He announced his pledge on Christmas Day.

The Springfield (GA) product played at Effingham County High School for his first three seasons at the high school level. However, that will be changing for his senior year.

According to a report from ESPN’s Billy Tucker, Albright will transfer to Baltimore, Maryland powerhouse program St. Frances Academy.

With the move, Albright will join one of the top programs in the country. Last week, Tyrone Elee, younger brother of Maryland signee and former Carolina target Zion Elee, announced his own transfer to St. Frances. Five-star Gamecock target and new Texas Tech commit Anthony Sweeney also plays for St. Frances.

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As a player, Albright brings an impressive combination of size and athleticism to the table. At 6-2 and 205 pounds with long arms, he has the type of build defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray covets in his position room. He also flies around the field, playing sideline to sideline against the run and covering significant ground in coverage.

Albright’s most impressive trait is his physicality. He delivers big hits, both in run support and in efforts to separate would-be receivers from the football.

According to the Rivals300, Albright is the No. 97 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 8 nationally among all safety prospects. Albright ranks as the No. 4 recruit, regardless of position, in the state of Maryland.

The Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—isn’t quite as high on Albright. Even so, he is the No. 176 player in the cycle and the No. 12 safety nationally. Albright is a four-star prospect.