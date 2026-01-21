South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles offers quarterback who committed to him at TCU

Back in August, class of 2027 Waxahachie (TX) quarterback Jerry Meyer III committed to the TCU Horned Frogs and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles. Now, according to a report from Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, with Briles moving over to Columbia, he has offered Meyer a scholarship to join the South Carolina football program.

The Gamecocks do not yet have a quarterback committed in the class of 2027. However, Briles has offered multiple players at the position since joining the program.

Meyer, a three-star prospect, began his career at Lake Mead Christian Academy in Nevada and set a state record for touchdown passes (58) as a freshman on a state championship team. Since moving to Waxahachie, he has picked up double-digit power conference offers, and his recruitment has expanded beyond Texas recently.

Per the Rivals database, Ole Miss is the only non-Texas school to host Meyer on a visit. He will visit Mississippi State soon.

As a player, Meyer is a gamer. He makes up for a lack of elite size (listed at 6-1 and 175 pounds) with toughness and a willingness to stand tall in the pocket. He isn’t a big-time runner, but Meyer is a comfortable athlete who can move around well enough. His scrambles allow him to make plays downfield, and he can take off when needed.

On film, his football IQ is evident. He does well in the RPO game and makes good decisions with the football. He has also shown a knack for drawing opposing defensive linemen offside with a strong cadence. Despite that IQ, he has some gunslinger tendencies; he confidently and improvisationally fits the ball into tight windows and makes plays on the move and from interesting arm angles and platforms.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Meyer ranks as the No. 650 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 41 nationally among all quarterbacks. In the talent-rich state of Texas, he ranks 85th, regardless of position.