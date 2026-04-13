South Carolina makes final five for North Carolina defensive lineman

Class of 2027 Charlotte (NC) Corvian Community School product Jesiah Fields has emerged as a priority target for South Carolina.

On Sunday, the versatile defensive lineman announced his final five, and the Gamecocks made the cut. Joining USC in Fields’ top group are the Louisville Cardinals, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Maryland Terrapins, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Last month, Fields was in Columbia for an unofficial visit. The three-star prospect said that the visit went well and solidified the Gamecocks’ placement as one of his top suitors. Then, with a follow-up visit this weekend, things seemed to improve even further. In fact, Carolina leads the way, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Fields will be on campus for his official the weekend of June 5. He had previously told GamecockCentral he was honing in on that weekend but made things official more recently. Rutgers and Louisville have OVs on the books, as well.

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As a player, Fields is a high school lineman who plays both tackle and end. Many in the recruiting industry believe he will grow into an athletic defensive tackle at the next level. Potentially forecasting his long-term positional switch, Travian Robertson has been his primary recruiter for the Gamecocks.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Fields is the No. 677 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 71 nationally among defensive line prospects. Fields ranks as the No. 27 player, regardless of position, in the state of North Carolina. He is a unanimous three-star recruit.

Fields’ defensive tackle-mate at Corvian Community, four-star Nate Kamba, has set an official visit to South Carolina, too. He will be on campus alongside Fields the weekend of June 5. The duo are two of the top six defensive line prospects in the state of North Carolina for the 2027 cycle.