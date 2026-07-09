South Carolina lands commitment from talented class of 2028 receiver

South Carolina football has landed its second class of 2028 commitment in as many days. Richmond (VA) Huguenot wide receiver Jhamari Cain announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Thursday during a ceremony at his school.

Cain picked South Carolina over finalists Kentucky and Virginia Tech. He joins fellow receiver Joseph “Jet” Gibbs, who became USC’s first 2028 pledge on Wednesday.

Cain, who is entering his junior season of high school ball, earned his Carolina offer following his freshman year. He was a standout at a 2025 edition of the Shane Beamer Football Camp, and the Gamecocks jumped in the running as his third power conference offer.

Now, Cain holds nine total offers and four from major programs. His early addition to South Carolina’s 2028 cycle recruiting haul could prove to be a big one.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Cain has experience playing both ways for Huguenot, but he will be a receiver at the college level. Despite being a teammate of class of 2027 receiver commitment Iveon Lewis, he has been productive at Virginia’s highest level.

Listed at 6-1 and 176 pounds, Cain looks and plays bigger on film. He is adept at using his body positioning to seal off defensive backs for contested catches. He seems to have an advanced handle on body control, as well. With those attributes, like Lewis, Cain is a deep ball threat. Though he is not a 4.3 40-yard dash guy, he has some wiggle to his YAC game.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Cain is the No. 552 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 83 nationally among all receivers in the cycle. Cain ranks as the No. 12 player, regardless of position, in the state of Virginia.

Those numbers are negatively affected by 247Sports and ESPN not having rated Cain yet. The individual player rankings from Rivals list him as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 8 player in Virginia.