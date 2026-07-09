It's decision day for a 2028 South Carolina receiver target

On Wednesday, South Carolina football added a commitment from class of 2028 receiver Joseph “Jet” Gibbs, the first pledge of the cycle for the Gamecocks. On Thursday, position coach Mike Furrey will have the chance to add another.

At 6:30 p.m., Richmond (VA) Huguenot standout Jhamari Cain will announce his college decision during a ceremony at his school.

Cain will choose between three finalists: South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech. He also holds offers from Syracuse, East Carolina, Temple, Liberty, Marshall, and Howard.

His Gamecock offer came in the summer of 2025, as Cain was a standout performer during a Shane Beamer Football Camp appearance with Huguenot.

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Cain is a current teammate of class of 2027 South Carolina receiver commitment Iveon Lewis. The duo is arguably the best wide receiver combination in the state of Virginia. Lewis flipped to USC following an initial commitment to Kentucky. The Gamecocks are hoping they can skip the flip step with Cain and land his pledge on Thursday.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Cain is the No. 552 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 83 nationally among all receivers in the cycle. Cain ranks as the No. 12 player, regardless of position, in the state of Virginia.

Those numbers are negatively affected by 247Sports and ESPN not having rated Cain yet. The individual player rankings from Rivals list him as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 8 player in Virginia.

If Cain chooses South Carolina, he will be the Gamecocks’ sixth public commitment of July, joining Gibbs and class of 2027 pledges Josh Dobson, Davion Jones, Nate Carson, and Jayden Broadie.