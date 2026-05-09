In-state four-star South Carolina target transferring to Florida powerhouse

Class of 2028 Saint Stephen (SC) four-star Jordan Gorham is a major South Carolina target in the rising junior class. However, the talented wide receiver is transferring out of state.

According to an announcement from Gorham, he will play his junior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He spent his previous two years at Timberland High School in the Lowcountry of the Palmetto State.

Gorham has been on the USC radar for quite some time. He earned his Gamecock offer last summer as the first in-state player in the ’28 cycle to earn an offer. Now, Gorham boasts nearly 20 power conference scholarship opportunities on his resume.

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Over the next two years, Gorham’s offer list will only grow, as he brings a lot to the table as a prospect.

Measuring in recently at 6-4 and 180 pounds, Gorham has already clocked 40-yard dash times in the 4.5s. However, he has posted track times (10.7 in the 100-meter) that indicate he could challenge the 4.4 range. As he adds more muscle, he could become a rare combination of size and speed outside.

Gorham’s film shows that he is a bona fide deep threat who can use his size and straight-line speed to make plays down the field. However, he possesses enough quickness and physicality to make things happen on quick-hitting passes and in the short to intermediate passing games.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Gorham is the No. 273 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 40 nationally among all wide receiver prospects. Gorham ranks as the No. 37 player, regardless of position, in the talent-rich state of Florida. Pre-transfer, he was the No. 2 player in early South Carolina rankings.