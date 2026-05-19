South Carolina football offers Atlanta-area Freshman All-American

On Tuesday, South Carolina football extended an offer to class of 2029 Marietta (GA) Walton High School standout Jordan Peacock. The young wide receiver is becoming one of the top young players in the Peach State.

Now with 12 power conference offers to his credit, Peacock has seven SEC programs vying for his attention. All of those major offers have come in since the calendar flipped over to 2026. He has visited the in-state Georgia Bulldogs but hasn’t announced many other recruiting trips thus far.

Peacock, whose older brother Christion Peacock is a dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2028, led the state of Georgia in receiving yards among all freshmen last fall. He was a Rivals Freshman All-American playing in Georgia’s biggest classification of high school ball.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Listed at 6-0 and 170 pounds, Peacock already has solid straight-line speed and good acceleration. As he continues to develop his body, he should get even faster with three years left at the high school level. His release off the line of scrimmage allows him to create a lot of separation quickly, and his speed lets him stay open.

Despite being young, Peacock has shown a high football IQ on film. He runs good routes and has a knack for floating into empty space to beat zone coverages.

Peacock got most of his snaps as a freshman on the outside. He has some experience in the slot, too, but he looks like a future X-receiver. Peacock is a strong combination of deep-threat ability and YAC possibility.

Because he is in the 2029 cycle, Peacock does not yet have an official recruiting ranking. However, with a very impressive offer list loading, he will have stars next to his name sooner rather than later.