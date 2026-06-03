South Carolina offers four-star athlete after strong camp performance

On Tuesday, South Carolina football hosted a prospect camp, and some talented recruits across multiple classes descended upon Columbia. One of the players that caught the Gamecocks’ collective eye was class of 2028 Burlington (NC) Southeast Alamance standout Joseph Gibbs.

Gibbs, a four-star athlete according to the recruiting industry, announced the offer on Tuesday evening, tagging South Carolina wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, indicating USC’s positional preference for him.

The offer is Gibbs’ seventh from the power conference ranks. He has also earned offers from North Carolina, Wake Forest, NC State, Florida, and Rutgers.

This was not Gibbs’ first trip to Columbia, as he was on campus in March to take in spring practice.

He previously attended JH Rose High School in Greenville, North Carolina before transferring to Southeast Alamance.

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Appropriately nicknamed “Jet,” Gibbs has posted elite track sprint times, including multiple school records at JH Rose. With a 10.54 in the 100-meter and a recent camp time of 4.33 in the 40-yard dash, he has big-time speed that allows him to take the top off defenses or to run past defenders who take bad angles.

Listed at 6-2 and 185 pounds, Gibbs has a frame that can add more weight without losing burst. Though his speed is what pops most on film, he can use his solid positional length and leaping ability to make plays on the ball in the air.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Gibbs is the No. 301 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 13 nationally among all prospects labeled as “athletes.” If his overall rating translated to the wide receiver position, he would rank 46th nationally. Gibbs is the No. 12 player, regardless of position, in the 2028 cycle.