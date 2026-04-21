Five-star South Carolina target includes Gamecocks in top five

Priority five-star Gamecock target Joshua Dobson is down to five final schools, according to a report from Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. The Cornelius (NC) William Amos Hough standout (formerly of Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina) has cut his list of suitors to include South Carolina, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Michigan.

Dobson has been a priority for the Gamecocks for some time. LSU has been a long-time challenger, and in many circles, the Tigers are viewed as the current favorite. Texas A&M has made a big push over recent months, as well. Auburn and Michigan have done enough to stay in the game.

The elite cornerback prospect has official visits scheduled to four of his top-five suitors. His OV to Columbia will be the weekend of June 19, meaning the Gamecocks get the last shot this summer. He will be at Auburn May 29, Texas A&M June 5, and LSU June 12. Dobson visited Michigan less than two weeks ago.

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The Under Armour All-American has been to USC around 10 times, and he is as familiar with the Carolina coaching staff as any. Defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray offered Dobson before his freshman year ended and has maintained a strong relationship ever since.

As is typical for a Gray target, Dobson possesses a remarkable combination of athleticism and length. With a wingspan of 6-5, he runs 100-meter track times in the 10.7s and has vertical explosiveness. Thanks to those tools, he has elite coverage skills and has a knack for making plays on the football.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Dobson is the No. 9 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 3 cornerback prospect nationally. Dobson ranks as the No. 1 player, regardless of position, in North Carolina. Before his recent transfer, he was No. 1 in South Carolina, too. Dobson is a five-star prospect, according to both Rivals and ESPN and is a 247Sports four-star.