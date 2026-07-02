Five-star Josh Dobson is South Carolina's highest-rated defensive back commit ever

On Wednesday, South Carolina football landed a commitment from five-star cornerback Josh Dobson. The Gamecocks beat out Texas A&M, Michigan, and Auburn for the South Carolina native and Cornelius (NC) Hough product.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Dobson is the No. 12 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 3 corner nationally. Regardless of position, he is the No. 1 player in North Carolina and would have been No. 1 in South Carolina had he not transferred away from Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill this offseason.

The Rivals300 is even higher on the five-star prospect. He ranks sixth nationally and second among all cornerbacks. ESPN is similar, ranking Dobson seventh nationally and second among corners. 247Sports is the outlier, listing the athletic coverman at No. 68 nationally and No. 8 positionally.

At earlier points of the recruitment, Dobson was the cycle’s No. 1 cornerback and a top-3 overall recruit. He is the highest-rated player of the Shane Beamer era in Columbia, regardless of position. He is the highest-rated cornerback recruiting win of defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray’s decorated career as an assistant, according to both the Rivals300 and industry ranking.

Those numbers also represent an all-time record for South Carolina football. No Gamecock defensive back commitment in the modern era of online recruiting rankings can boast a better prospect pedigree.

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Considering South Carolina’s history of big-time defensive backs, that is nothing short of impressive. Making it even more so is the fact that Dobson leads by a large margin.

In the class of 2009, Stephon Gilmore was a five-star in the industry ranking. He slotted in at No. 27 nationally and No. 5 among corners.

In the 2020 cycle, Cam Smith actually held a higher spot in 247Sports’ hierarchy at No. 39 overall and No. 4 at the corner position. However, that was his highest rating (by far), compared to Dobson’s lowest. Smith’s industry ranking was more than 100 spots lower.

Other corners like Chris Culliver (who played multiple positions at South Carolina), Carlos Thomas, CC Whitlock, and Jamyest Williams were top-100 prospects. Culliver was even a five-star in the industry ranking. None of them, though, come close to Dobson’s class ranking.

Safeties Damario Jeffery, DeVonte Holloman, and J’Zavien Currence were highly-touted in their respective high school classes. Still, Dobson’s ranking is the clear standard among defensive backs.

Only Jadeveon Clowney, 2011’s unanimous No. 1 recruit, and Jordan Burch (No. 11 overall in the industry ranking, No. 1 among EDGEs) have ranked higher than Dobson in the industry ranking. Only Clowney held a more prominent spot in the Rivals300.

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It is safe to say that Josh Dobson’s recruiting rankings indicate that he is a big-time prospect. He will be the highest-rated player, regardless of position, in South Carolina’s 2027 recruiting haul.

But what does he bring to the table?

First, Dobson is a freaky athlete. With 100-meter track times in the 10.4s and a 40-yard dash time reportedly in the 4.3s, he has elite speed. He also is a sticky coverage player with remarkable recovery ability and explosiveness. Dobson logged a 36-inch vertical and a 9-11 broad jump as a high school sophomore.

Rivals/On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power has said that Dobson’s “reactive quickness and ability to stay in-phase with shifty wide receivers” is tops in the country.

With Dobson’s athletic abilities and 6-1 frame (with a 6-5 wingspan), he has arguably the most impressive physical profile of any player in the class. He will need to add a little weight, but he will be a candidate to play very early with the Gamecocks.