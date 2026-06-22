South Carolina football offers pair of senior EDGE prospects

South Carolina’s final prospect camp of the summer came on Friday. During the proceedings, several young players picked up Gamecock offers. On Monday, a pair of upperclassmen joined their ranks.

According to announcements from class of 2027 Wake Forest (NC) EDGE Josiah Sturdivant and 2027 Raleigh (NC) Rolesville High School EDGE Jayden Broadie, defensive ends coach/outside linebacker Deion Barnes extended a pair of offers based on strong camp performances.

For Sturdivant, the offer marks his 12th overall Division-I offer and the third from the power conference ranks. Fairly classified as a late riser, all of his Division-I offers have come in since the end of March.

Broadie’s is his 16th overall and 12th from a major program. He has been on the recruiting scene a little longer than Sturdivant but has seen five of his power conference offers come in the past few months.

Both Sturdivant and Broadie had stretches of unblockable play on Friday, surely playing a big role in their earning of offers.

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Sturdivant is a Rutgers commitment. He pledged to the Scarlet Knights just eight days after his offer in May. NC State is his other major offer. The 6-4, 225-pound pass rusher has the length and athleticism coaches covet coming off the edge. He has played both defensive end and outside linebacker in high school.

Broadie remains uncommitted at this stage. However, he previously listed a top six of Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech and said he would commit on July 4. Listed at 6-2 and 220 pounds, he is a little small for the position at this point, but he is a freak of an athlete. Like Sturdivant, he has experience playing as a defensive end or as a stand-up outside linebacker edge rusher.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Sturdivant is the No. 814 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 75 nationally among all EDGE rushers. Regardless of position, he ranks No. 26 in the state of North Carolina. He is a unanimous three-star prospect, per all three major recruiting services.

Broadie, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, is the No. 433 overall player in the 2027 cycle. He is also No. 41 nationally among all EDGE prospects. He is the No. 13 player in the Tar Heel State, regardless of position. Though he is a unanimous three-star prospect, Broadie is one ratings point away from four-star status, per all three major recruiting outlets.

South Carolina does not yet have an EDGE commitment in the 2027 class.