South Carolina signee Julian Walker turning heads at Navy All-American Bowl practice

This week, around 100 of the top prospects in the class of 2026 and class of 2027 are in San Antonio, Texas for the Navy All-American Bowl. With the game coming this weekend, Tuesday marked the all-star showcase’s first day of practice. A South Carolina football signee stood out in a big way.

Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork product Julian Walker turned heads on day one, and Rivals/On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power was one of many evaluators in San Antonio who left the first practice impressed.

In fact, Power and Rivals/On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire named Walker the MVP for the East team on day one.

Power called the elite EDGE prospect “dominant” and said that he won three of his four one-on-one reps, while stalemating the other. He also declared that “Walker is one of the more physically-impressive prospects in attendance.”

According to Power, Walker especially had success using his length to knock blockers off-base before using his size and athleticism to win big. That translated to team reps, as he was “very active” and made several plays.

Walker’s big day included a one-on-one win over Ohio State offensive tackle signee Sam Greer.

South Carolina EDGE signee Julian Walker vs. Ohio State OT signee Sam Greer @AABonNBC https://t.co/OXSuKF3eqwpic.twitter.com/in2NJNvIJq — Rivals (@Rivals) January 6, 2026

In the below rep, he walked the blocker all the way back to the dummy quarterback.

Gamecocks signee Julian Walker was a major get for South Carolina and is having a strong Day 1 at @AABonNBC East practicehttps://t.co/ghfVPJpdpu pic.twitter.com/cKkW78rzpe — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 6, 2026

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins also named Walker his “alpha dog” of the day for the East team.

Also in San Antonio this week are Gamecock wide receiver signee Sequel Patterson and defensive tackle signee Aiden Harris.

According to Power, Harris “is quick on the interior and won a bunch of reps” on Tuesday.

Both Patterson and Walker are up for major awards this week, too. Walker is one of five finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year. Patterson is one of five finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year.

Coming into the week, Walker was a four-star prospect in future five-star range. Though he ranked 72nd overall in the Industry Ranking, he was No. 26 in the Rivals300. According to Rivals, he was 6th nationally among EDGE recruits and No. 2 in South Carolina.

Patterson, a two-way player in high school formerly rated as an athlete, ranked as the No. 252 overall player in the class of 2026 in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He also slotted in as the No. 43 wide receiver in the country and No. 5 recruit in South Carolina.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Harris was the nation’s No. 93 player. He was No. 9 among all defensive linemen nationally. Regardless of position, he ranked No. 6 in the loaded state of North Carolina.

With a big week, all three could be on the rise.