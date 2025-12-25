South Carolina signee named finalist for national Defensive Player of the Year honor

During the Early Signing Period, it felt like South Carolina football got an early Christmas present when four-star EDGE Julian Walker announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Flipping to USC from the Michigan Wolverines, the Dutch Fork High School standout instantly became one of the top players in a 2026 USC recruiting class ranked 15th in the country in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Recently, Walker was recognized as a finalist for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award. The future Gamecock is one of five finalists for the award. Joining Walker are defensive tackle JD Hill (Washington), cornerback Danny Odem (Nebraska), EDGE Luke Wafle (Southern Cal), and linebacker TJ White (Tennessee).

This year’s recipient will be given their trophy on January 9th, the day before the Navy All-American Bowl.

The Navy All-American Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 10th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff will be at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern). NBC will handle the national television broadcast for the all-star showcase, while the Peacock app streams the action.

At 6-6 and 255 pounds, Walker already looks like an SEC pass rusher. His time in the weight room with his father Jamil Walker, who is on the strength staff in Columbia, has certainly helped in that regard.

The younger Walker’s size and athletic ability make him a candidate to see the field early with the Gamecocks. However, he possesses a tremendous amount of untapped potential, too, meaning he is the rare type of player that can play early while still improving significantly.

That combination has made Walker a darling of the recruiting industry and a major riser over the last year.

Though he is a consensus four-star, according to the Rivals300 Ranking, Walker is a potential future five-star prospect. He ranks as the No. 26 overall player in the class. Among all EDGE rushers, he is No. 6. In South Carolina, regardless of position, Walker slots in at No. 2.