Three South Carolina football signees make big plays at Navy All-American Bowl

A trio of South Carolina football class of 2026 signees took part in the Navy All-American Bowl. Four-star prospects Julian Walker, Sequel Patterson, and Aiden Harris had strong weeks of practice and then made some big plays when the game rolled around on Saturday.

During the Navy All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, Walker was a steady contributor throughout. However, he made his biggest impact late. The Dutch Fork product had a sack and a pair of quarterback pressures on a late drive that sealed the win for the East Team.

Patterson scored a touchdown in the game, getting open on the right sideline before making two men miss on the way to the end zone. Though the play failed due to a missed block, Patterson also carried the ball on a speed sweep, showcasing the coaching staff’s belief in his explosive ability.

During a goal line opportunity for the West offense, Harris shot through the offensive line for a tackle for loss. His first step allowed him to get past his blocker almost untouched.

Walker was named one of the 10 best performers for the week by Rivals’ Chad Power and Cody Bellaire. He earned the Day One MVP for the East Team, and Power called him one of the week’s biggest risers.

Both Patterson and Harris earned some shoutouts for their showings in San Antonio, as well.

On Day Two, Bellaire praised Patterson’s hands, and Rivals national writer and recruiting analyst Adam Gorney noted that he had snagged a nice touchdown during 7-on-7 work.

Following one practice, Power described the versatile defensive lineman as “quick on the interior” and said he won more than his fair share of one-on-one reps.

There is a good argument to make that Walker, Patterson, and Harris could be three of the most impactful players in a South Carolina recruiting class ranked 15th nationally.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Walker is the No. 72 overall player in the ’26 cycle. He is also the No. 11 EDGE nationally and No. 1 prospect in South Carolina. However, he is a Rivals outlier in future five-star range at No. 26 overall in the Rivals300.

Patterson, formerly a class of 2027 prospect in five-star territory, is still a blue-chipper after a reclassification to 2026. The industry ranking lists him as the No. 252 overall player in the cycle. Following a position change from “Athlete” to wide receiver, he is 43rd among pass-catchers. He is also No. 5 in the Palmetto State.

Harris was, at one time, the highest-rated player in the 2026 South Carolina football recruiting class. He now ranks as the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 93 overall recruit. He is also ninth nationally among defensive linemen. Harris is the No. 7 prospect, regardless of position, in a loaded class in North Carolina.