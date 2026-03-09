Freshman offensive line standout from Germany sets South Carolina visit

Class of 2029 Pennington (NJ) and PPI Recruits product Julius Odenthal is an emerging name in the recruiting world. The 6-5, 290-pound offensive lineman is just a freshman but has picked up more than 10 power conference offers. On Monday, Odenthal confirmed on social media that he will be making a spring visit to South Carolina.

The young blocker does not yet hold a Gamecock offer, but he will be on campus on March 18th. He will also make trips to see Ohio State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee as part of a busy spring tour.

Originally from Germany, Odenthal arrived at the Pennington School last spring and has been another example of an international prospect finding success after PPI Recruiting placement. Current South Carolina linebacker Justin Okoronkwo was a PPI product from Germany, just like Odenthal.

Odenthal has gotten most of his high school reps on the interior at guard. He seems to be stronger than most high school freshmen, and he uses that strength well. Odenthal anchors well in pass protection, and he plays with physicality in the run game.

The big fella has some athletic upside, as well. He shows off solid movement ability when asked to block in space as a puller.

This winter, Odenthal played in the FBU Freshman All-American Game. He was also on hand for the Navy National Combine, an underclassman event done in conjunction with the Navy All-American Game.

Because he is part of the class of 2029, Odenthal does not have an official recruiting ranking from any of the major national recruiting outlets. However, there will be stars next to his name in the future, and his recruitment will be one to watch.