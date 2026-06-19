South Carolina's Torrian Gray offers class of 2029 defensive back after impressive camp performance

South Carolina held the final installment of the Shane Beamer Football Camp on Friday. There was a loaded list of talent prospects on hand, both as participants and as visitors.

Among the standouts who picked up a Gamecock offer was class of 2029 Charlotte (NC) Chambers High School defensive back Jymel Green. He announced the offer from defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray on Friday afternoon.

The South Carolina offer is Green’s 10th from a power conference program. It also pushes his overall total to 19.

Green, a 6-1 corner who just finished his freshman year, turned in a strong effort in Columbia on Friday. Sources raved to GamecockCentral about his performance, believing he could be one of the top overall players in the class at his position.

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As a player, Green looks like the type of cornerback that defensive backs coaches dream of having. At 6-1, he has solid length, and he can run, as evidenced by a 40-yard dash time in the 4.4s. Green’s film is filled with plays that look like they were executed by a much older, more experienced corner.

Green can play man or zone, and in press coverage, he plays with enough physicality to make opposing receivers’ jobs very difficult. Despite being on the lighter side (he is listed at 170 pounds), Green is not afraid of helping out in run support.

Former South Carolina defensive back standout Captain Munnerlyn is Green’s head coach at Chambers.

Because he is in the class of 2029, Green does not have an official recruiting ranking. With his offer list, however, he will be an early entrant into the Rivals300 when the time comes. Earlier this year, Rivals Charles Power included Green among the players on his class of 2029 watch list.