South Carolina offers athletic EDGE after camp showing

On Friday, South Carolina hosted another installment of the Shane Beamer Football Camp for OL/DL prospects. Among the players who put forth a noteworthy showing was Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek EDGE Kaiden Okam.

On Friday afternoon, the 6-4, 256-pound pass rusher announced that the Gamecocks had extended an offer. He worked out for the USC coaching staff and, evidently, showed enough to warrant some attention.

The offer marks Okam’s sixth overall and second from a power conference program. The Georgia Bulldogs got involved with a scholarship offer on Wednesday after hosting him for their own prospect workout. All of his offers have come in since the last week of April, and more are sure to follow.

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Okam is an athletic freak. He attended the Under Armour Next Combine in Charlotte this spring and exited the event as one of the top performers. Posting a 4.9 in the 40-yard dash and a near 9-foot broad jump as a 250-pound high school freshman is beyond impressive. Rivals’ Chad Simmons said that he “flashed power and explosiveness” as he took over one-on-one reps, even against older recruits.

On film, Okam showcases those traits. He blows past helpless offensive tackles on speed rushes and bulldozes over them as he transitions speed to power. His length also allows him to knock down passes at the line of scrimmage. His frame looks big enough to add even more weight, which will be something to monitor.

Because he is in the class of 2029—and he is even newer to the recruiting scene than many in the same cycle—Okam does not yet have an official recruiting ranking. He is just a rising sophomore, but he will find himself with stars next to his name sooner rather than later.