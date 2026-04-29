South Carolina offers 6-9 Georgia lineman

South Carolina football offensive line coach Randy Clements has worked with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles for many years. The two have had a busy offseason, extending offers to offensive line prospects across multiple classes.

On Wednesday, the Gamecocks offered one of the biggest players in the class of 2028. 6-9, 335-pound Powder Springs (GA) McEachern offensive lineman Keenon Verkerk announced his offer on social media.

Verkerk’s recruitment has blown up this spring semester. 15 power conference teams jumping in the mix since the calendar flipped to 2026. His offer list is approaching 30 total teams and 20 from power conferences.

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The size immediately stands out with Verkerk. Despite being just a high school sophomore, he is taller than any player on South Carolina’s current roster, and he is just five pounds away from being the heaviest.

As a player, Verkerk is a tackle whose impossible length and solid movement ability make him a candidate to become an elite pass blocker at the next level.

In the run game, he will need to improve his pad level, but he fires off the ball hard and has enough strength to drive even the biggest of defensive tackles backward.

With continued physical development and technical refinement, Verkerk could become an impact blocker.

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Verker is the No. 309 overall player in the class of 2028, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also No. 25 nationally among all offensive tackles. Verkerk is the No. 42, regardless of position, in the talent-laden state of Georgia.

He is a three-star recruit, per both Rivals and 247Sports, but he is within range of a fourth star, based on current rankings.