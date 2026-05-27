Recent South Carolina visitor puts Gamecocks in top three ahead of upcoming commitment

South Carolina football’s recent CockyPalooza recruiting weekend was a big success, and the Gamecocks made a big impression on one of the program’s class of 2027 targets.

Following the initial trip to Columbia, Bogart (GA) North Oconee defensive back Kelvin Millington immediately set an official visit with Carolina and has now included the Gamecocks as one of his three finalists.

On Wednesday, Millington revealed that South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Texas Tech were the top three schools vying for his upcoming commitment. He plans to announce his college decision in July. According to a recent conversation with Rivals’ Chad Simmons, that announcement should come in early or mid-July but could happen even sooner.

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At the time of this writing, South Carolina leads in Millington’s recruitment, according to Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, Millington had set four official visits. He put the three finalists on his calendar, plus a trip to Georgia Tech this weekend. It is unclear if the Yellow Jackets will still host him or not.

South Carolina will have him on campus for an official visit on June 5. Texas Tech will host him in Lubbock the weekend of June 12. Barring an early commitment, Virginia Tech will get the last swing on June 19.

Millington’s recruitment has blown up in recent months. The Gamecocks offered the 6-4 athletic defensive back in April. In fact, all three of his finalists offered in April.

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According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Millington is the No. 701 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 73 cornerback prospect nationally. Millington ranks as the No. 78 player, regardless of position, in Georgia, too.

However, all of those numbers are negatively affected by the fact that ESPN has not yet rated Millington.

The South Carolina target is a Rivals outlier, recently earning four-star status. Millington is in the Rivals300, slotting in at No. 297 overall. He is also No. 38 nationally among cornerbacks and No. 27 in the talent-rich state of Georgia.