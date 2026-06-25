South Carolina football adds commitment from 6-4, athletic DB

Bogart (GA) North Oconee class of 2027 four-star defensive back Kelvin Millington has committed to South Carolina. On Wednesday, he pledged his services to the Gamecocks while competing at The Opening Finals, revealing a silent commitment announced previously by head coach Shane Beamer.

Millington took an official visit to Columbia the weekend of June 5. The visit went well, and the Gamecocks put themselves in a great position to land the talented defender. He also never made scheduled trips to other suitors after his South Carolina OV.

In particular, the Peach State standout told GamecockCentral that defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray’s track record of developing defensive backs was a major reason for his positive thoughts on the Gamecocks. That played a huge role in his decision to commit to Carolina. “It was Coach Gray,” Millington explained during his announcement. “It was Coach Gray and the family that they’ve built around there…it really felt like a big family to me.”

Gray especially likes long, rangy athletes in the secondary. Measuring in officially at 6-4 on his OV, Millington also possesses fluid movement ability and the coverage skills to become a sticky corner on the outside.

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With his pledge, Millington picked Carolina over Texas Tech and Virginia Tech. USC offered him in April but made a strong impression quickly. He is the 12th commitment in South Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking — a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN — Millington is the No. 858 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 89 cornerback prospect nationally. Millington ranks as Georgia’s No. 104 player, regardless of position, too.

However, all those numbers are negatively affected by ESPN not yet having rated Millington.

The new South Carolina commit is a Rivals outlier, earning four-star status this spring. Millington is in the Rivals300, slotting in at No. 297 overall. He is also No. 38 nationally among cornerbacks and No. 26 in the talent-rich state of Georgia.