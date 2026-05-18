After strong unofficial visit, four-star DB sets South Carolina official visit

South Carolina held its Cocky Palooza event over the weekend, and, according to the large list of unofficial visitors in town, it was a major success for the Gamecocks. You can read GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark’s breakdown of recruits’ reactions here.

Following his experience in Columbia, four-star Bogart (GA) North Oconee standout Kelvin Millington wants to see Carolina again. The athletic defensive back will be on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 5, he confirmed on social media. 247Sports’ Alex Jones first reported the news.

Before making his way to South Carolina this weekend, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech were the top schools in the running for Millington. Now, the Gamecocks are in the mix. He has OVs also on the books for the Red Raiders (June 12) and the Hokies (June 19).

Millington earned his South Carolina offer in April. The scholarship opportunity was his first from a Southeastern Conference program.

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As a prospect, it is easy to see why Millington’s recruitment has started to heat up. A true outside corner, the Peach State product has star potential.

Listed at 6-3 and 180 pounds, he is almost certainly bigger than that. He also pairs elite athleticism with his already impressive positional size. He looks exactly like the type of player that defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray covets for the Gamecocks.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power recently said this about Millington:

“Kelvin Millington owns high-end physical tools that stack up well within the cornerback group. At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, he pairs a big frame with top-notch athleticism. The combination of size and speed shows up in every setting. On Friday nights, he made plays on both sides of the ball for Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee, while showing excellent play speed. Millington is a tall outside corner with good feet and the ability to easily carry vertical routes downfield. The rising corner tallied 62 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and three interceptions as a junior. He’s also a standout in the combine setting and is a bouncy basketball player. Given the easily identifiable high-end tools, we would not be surprised to see Millington’s recruitment start to take off.”

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According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Millington is the No. 641 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 69 cornerback prospect nationally. Millington ranks as the No. 69 player, regardless of position, in Georgia, too.

However, all of those numbers are negatively affected by the fact that ESPN has not yet rated Millington.

The South Carolina target is an On3 outlier, recently earning four-star status. Millington is in the On300, slotting in at No. 297 overall. He is also No. 38 nationally among cornerbacks and No. 27 in the talent-rich state of Georgia.