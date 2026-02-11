South Carolina football offers elite Tennessee receiver

Four-star Nashville (TN) Brentwood Academy wide receiver Kesean Bowman is a unanimous top 50 prospect in the class of 2027. With that, it is no surprise that the 6-1 pass-catcher has reeled in over 30 Power Conference scholarship offers. According to an announcement on his social media on Tuesday night, South Carolina has thrown its name into the mix.

The new Gamecock offer is a former Oregon commitment who backed off his pledge in September. Had things gone according to his plan, he could have been making a new college decision on Thursday. Instead, Bowman recently pushed back that decision, saying he is “just not ready.”

Tennessee, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Vanderbilt, and Nebraska are the perceived favorites. Auburn, Alabama, and Ole Miss have been involved recently, too.

South Carolina’s offer to the Under Armour All-American comes relatively late in the process. Even so, Bowman is the type of player for whom any interested parties should shoot their shots. That is especially true considering his hesitancy to make a quick college decision.

At 6-1, 175 pounds, Bowman isn’t a particularly big player on the outside of the offense. However, he is smooth and explosive as a multi-level threat in the passing game. Bowman runs good routes and has a lot of YAC potential in his bag.

In the quick game, Bowman utilizes good vision and impressive balance to make would-be tacklers miss. On film, he routinely beats man coverage in the intermediate passing game, too. Naturally, with good speed and some suddenness in his route-running, Bowman is also a threat down the field.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Bowman is the No. 41 overall player in the 2027 cycle. He also ranks as the No. 6 wide receiver nationally in the class. Regardless of position, he is the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee.