Talented freshman quarterback with South Carolina connections adds Gamecock offer

One of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the class of 2029, Cumming (GA) South Forsyth signal-caller Khayel Sam Fong-Talia, has picked up a Gamecock offer. Before transferring to South Forsyth, Fong-Talia played at Dillon High School in South Carolina. He is also originally from Utah.

Shane Beamer’s program is the sixth power conference program to offer the 6-2, 234-pound quarterback.

South Carolina has expressed interest in Fong-Talia for the better part of a year. The former Palmetto State resident took a gameday visit to Columbia in the fall. Though that was when the offense was under former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, Fong-Talia has come to campus twice since Kendal Briles took over the position.

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As a player, Fong-Talia is big and athletic, and he has a strong arm. He is a true dual-threat quarterback, but he looks to throw before looking to take off as a scrambler.

At over 230 pounds, Fong-Talia moves very well for a young player his size. He is a physical ballcarrier who doesn’t make it easy for would-be tacklers to take him down. His mobility allows him to make plays on the move as a passer, too.

As a passer, Fong-Talia can make most throws, and he has three more years of high school ball to refine his technique and improve his arm strength. He is also a smart decision-maker who limited turnovers, even in his first year as a varsity player.

Because he is a member of the class of 2029, Fong-Talia does not yet have an official recruiting ranking.

Fong-Talia becomes the fifth 2029 quarterback to pick up a South Carolina offer. The Gamecocks previously offered Bear Woods (younger brother of current Carolina quarterback Cutter Woods), Christian “CJ” Cypher, Ty Snell, and Walker Snee.