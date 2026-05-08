South Carolina football offers four-star quarterback

Class of 2028 Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell High School standout Kingston Preyear is one of the top quarterbacks in the rising junior class. On Thursday evening, the Alabama native announced that he had picked up an offer from South Carolina offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles.

The Gamecock offer is one of 17 on Preyear’s resume from the ranks of major programs. Shane Beamer’s program has had some recent success recruiting in Alabama, even when the offer lists are loaded.

South Carolina landed a big-time Alabama quarterback in the class of 2026, as four-star Landon Duckworth signed with the Gamecocks this winter. Several other Yellowhammer State natives have found their way to Columbia, including fellow ’26 cycle signings Keenan Britt and KJ Johnson.

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As a player, Preyear is a really intriguing prospect. Listed at 6-3 and 200 pounds, he is a good athlete and a fearless competitor.

Preyear can drive the ball down the field, and he attacks defenses by “throwing open” his receivers. He can make strong passes on the move and from different arm slots and foot platforms. He anticipates routes well and doesn’t need open targets to complete passes.

His athleticism allows him to escape pressure. Preyear keeps his eyes downfield while scrambling, and his extended plays create explosive opportunities. He can also take off and earn chunk yardage on the ground.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Preyear is the No. 63 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the nation’s No. 5 quarterback prospect. Preyear ranks as the No. 3 player, regardless of position, in a strong class in Alabama. Both Rivals and 247Sports have labeled him as a clear-cut four-star and top-100 recruit.