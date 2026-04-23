South Carolina receiver target sets commitment date, names finalists

On Thursday, a standout from Columbia High School announced that the Gamecocks had made his list of finalists. No, that’s not Columbia High in the Capital City of South Carolina. Class of 2027 Lake City (FL) Columbia High School receiver Kyren Caldwell announced his final seven schools. The Gamecocks made the cut.

South Carolina offered Caldwell back in February but has made a strong enough impression to have staying power in his recruitment. The Gamecocks are joined by the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Colorado Buffaloes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, and Maryland Terrapins in Caldwell’s top seven.

Caldwell also revealed his commitment date on Thursday. The Sunshine State standout will announce his college decision on July 4.

For a good portion of his recruitment, the Florida Gators appeared to be Caldwell’s favorite. However, since the new coaching staff arrived in Gainesville, things have shifted.

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Caldwell has official visits set to South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, and Mississippi State. Former Gamecock assistant James Coley is heading up the recruitment for UGA, and the Bulldogs have made a push in recent months.

As a player, Caldwell is an outside receiver who makes his biggest impact by being a downfield threat. At 6-2, he can make plays against tight coverage, but he also has the ability to get behind the defense. Caldwell is pretty fast but looks even faster on film because he accelerates extremely quickly off the line and out of his route breaks.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Caldwell is the No. 485 overall player in class of 2027. He is also No. 69 nationally among all wide receiver prospects. He is the No. 43 player, regardless of position, in the talent-rich state of Florida. Caldwell is a unanimous three-star recruit.