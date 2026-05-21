South Carolina offers another Texas quarterback

One of the biggest producers of professional-level quarterback talent is the state of Texas. Since South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer hired new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles, the Gamecocks have begun offering Lone Star State signal-callers at a high clip. One, class of 2027 recruit Jerry Meyer III, has even committed to USC.

On Thursday, the Gamecocks dispensed another offer to a Texas quarterback. Class of 2029 Dallas (TX) Parrish Episcopal School QB Logan Lucero announced the news on social media.

Lucero first earned an offer from Briles when the latter was an assistant coach at TCU. Now that Briles is in Columbia, that relationship can continue from a Gamecock perspective.

South Carolina and TCU are far from the only programs involved with Lucero. In fact, the current high school freshman already holds 20 offers from power conference teams.

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Looking at Lucero’s film, it is easy to see why so many big-time programs have their eye on him.

Lucero is already 6-3 and 220 pounds, and he looks it on tape. He stands tall in the pocket and delivers quality throws, even in the face of pressure. Lucero does not fear contact, as he doesn’t shy away from making throws with pass rushers bearing down and will run through soft tackle attempts as a ballcarrier.

Because he is still young, Lucero’s arm has room to grow, but with his frame, that will come. He can make most throws needed of him at the high school level, and he is an accurate passer.

Lucero makes good decisions with the football and seems to have a good football IQ. He takes shots downfield whenever there is an offside flag, and he knows when to take off as a scrambler.

As a member of the class of 2029, Lucero does not yet have an official recruiting ranking, but it is only a matter of time before he has stars next to his name.