South Carolina offers fast-rising freshman quarterback Lord Malik Heru

On Wednesday, South Carolina football extended a scholarship offer to another current freshman quarterback. Class of 2029 Chesapeake (VA) Indian River standout Lord Malik Heru announced the news on social media.

Already with more than 15 total Division-I offers, Heru’s Gamecock offer represents his seventh from a power conference program. USC joins the likes of Syracuse, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. His first offers came in before his high school career even began.

Heru took unofficial visits to South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, Wake Forest, Syracuse, and Florida this spring. He also plans to participate in summer camp workouts at Georgia, Clemson, Nebraska, Kansas, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

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As a player, Heru has a lot to offer at the quarterback position. Listed at 6-0 and 200 pounds, he racked up nearly 3500 total yards and 40 touchdowns en route to a deep playoff run in Virginia. Despite his age, he plays with poise, confidence, and a strong football IQ.

Heru can sling the rock downfield and has solid touch on underneath throws. As a runner, he has enough athleticism to get by most bigger defenders and runs with enough physicality to make life difficult for defensive backs who challenge him.

Because he is in the 2029 cycle, Heru does not yet have an official recruiting ranking. That will change soon. Some smaller outlets rank him among the top 10 signal-callers in the ’29 class.

Heru is the sixth class of 2029 freshman quarterback to pick up a South Carolina offer. He joins Anderson (SC) Westside’s Bear Woods, Carrollton (GA) product Christian “CJ” Cypher, Cumming (GA) South Forsyth’s Khayel Sam Fong-Talia, Allen (TX) QB Ty Snell, and Franklin Lakes (NJ) Paramus Catholic standout Walker Snee.