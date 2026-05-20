Elite four-star quarterback picks up South Carolina offer

South Carolina offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles continues to cast a wide net in the class of 2028. On Tuesday evening, the new Gamecock assistant extended an offer to four-star Wellesley (MA) Hun School of Princeton quarterback Lukas Prock.

From the Boston area, Prock has seen his recruitment take off since transferring to New Jersey’s Hun School ahead of the 2025 season. With over 40 offers (more than 30 from power conference programs), he is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 cycle. Every one of his power offers has come since announcing his transfer last spring.

Prock’s focus has seemed to be on schools in the Northeast and Midwest, but South Carolina is one of nine SEC schools to dispense an offer, nonetheless.

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Watching Prock’s film, it is easy to see why he has the entire country drooling over him.

The 6-2.5, 195-pound signal-caller is a poised passer who can make virtually any throw on the field. Prock flicks his wrist, and the pigskin flies 50 yards. He also makes some more advanced back-shoulder throws look easy and already understands how to look off safeties.

Prock is a good athlete, too. He uses his escapability to buy time in the pocket, looking downfield for big plays. However, when nothing is there, he knows when to run and can pick up decent yardage doing so.

During his sophomore campaign, Prock threw for 4,330 yards and accounted for 42 total touchdowns. He made the Rivals 2025 High School Football Sophomore All-America Team and earned recognition as the Rivals New Jersey Player of the Year.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Prock is the No. 54 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 5 nationally among all quarterback prospects. Prock ranks as the No. 3 player, regardless of position, in the state of New Jersey.