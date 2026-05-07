South Carolina becomes first offer for talented defensive lineman, teammate of Gamecock targets

South Carolina defensive line coach Travian Robertson has become very familiar with Corvian Community High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the 2026 class, the Gamecocks have the team’s starting defensive tackles (one of whom also plays some end) coming in for official visits this summer. Both three-star Jesiah Fields and four-star Nate Kamba are on the schedule for June 5.

Now, it appears like Robertson could have USC in the early mix for another Corvian product. On Wednesday evening, class of 2029 defensive lineman Luke Hampton announced a South Carolina offer.

According to Hampton, the Gamecocks are his first Division-I offer. Odds are, they won’t be his last.

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Despite being just 15 years old, Hampton is already 6-3 and 250 pounds. Though he plays both defensive tackle and defensive end, he looks like the type of prospect who will grow into a full-time defensive tackle role as he gets older. He plays some on the offensive line, too, something that should help him as he develops his ability to beat blockers.

On film, Hampton has shown some impressive movement ability to go with his size. He gets into the backfield to disrupt the passing game, but he has enough strength to hold against the run.

Hampton also plays basketball at Corvian Community, something that, no doubt, appeals to Robertson. The USC defensive line coach told GamecockCentral last offseason that he prefers to recruit linemen who have basketball experience because of what the sport does to foster athletic growth and smooth footwork.

Because he is part of the 2029 recruiting cycle, Hampton does not yet have an official recruiting ranking. However, with the Gamecocks getting involved so early, it would stand to reason that his recruitment could take off soon.