South Carolina football offers in-state freshman receiver

On Wednesday, class of 2029 Easley (SC) prospect Malachi Debnam announced that he had earned an offer from South Carolina. The in-state receiver revealed his news on social media.

Wide receivers coach/offensive passing game coordinator Mike Furrey extended the offer, marking Debnam’s 15th from the power conference ranks. 13 of those 15 opportunities come from the SEC and ACC.

South Carolina’s recruitment of Debnam is not brand new, however. The Gamecocks went to see him in January, and he has been on campus before. Most recently, he visited Columbia for spring practice.

Other schools like Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Miami, and NC State have either hosted him or conducted in-home/in-school visits. Debnam has publicly stated that he would like to play in the South and that he favors the SEC.

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Debnam is listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds and looks as if he could add more good weight. As he continues to develop physically, he has the chance to become an imposing physical presence at the wide receiver position.

As a player, Debnam leverages that size well. He can go up and pluck the football out of the air, and he is not a stranger to boxing out smaller defensive backs for positioning. He is also a YAC threat, as he runs with more physicality than most young players.

Debnam’s size doesn’t preclude him from playing fast. On film, he has shown himself to be a deep threat at the high school level, as he utilizes long strides to get behind defenses.

Because he is in the 2029 cycle and, therefore, has three years of high school remaining, Debnam does not have an official recruiting ranking. However, with his impressive (and growing) offer list, that will change soon.