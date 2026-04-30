South Carolina football adds No. 1 available transfer portal kicker

South Carolina football will add another transfer portal kicker to the roster ahead of the 2026 season. On Thursday, former Southeast Missouri State kicker Malik Orsan announced a commitment to the Gamecocks.

Orsan, who was Kohl’s Kicking’s No. 1-ranked available transfer kicker in the 2025-2026 cycle, spent the 2025 season at Southeast Missouri State but did not see any game action. He was the No. 69 kicker prospect nationally in the 2025 high school class, according to Kohl’s Kicking. As a redshirt, he should have four years of eligibility remaining.

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Though South Carolina’s biggest need might be at placekicker (USC returns starting kickoff specialist Max Kelley and starting punter Mason Love), Orsan has experience handling all three duties at the high school level. He possesses a strong leg but was behind seniors at kicker and punter at SEMO.

Orsan will join Kelley, Love, and fellow transfer Upton Bellenfant (Texas Tech) in the special teams battles.