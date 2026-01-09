Priority South Carolina football recruiting targets named first-team junior All-Americans

This week, MaxPreps released its annual junior All-American list, and two priority South Carolina football recruiting targets made the cut.

Versatile offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and EDGE prospect KJ Green earned spots on the first team. Hiller’s distinction came as one of five offensive linemen, while Green was one of four on the defensive line.

Both prospects are near the top of the South Carolina football recruiting board for the 2027 class.

Hiller’s recruitment has shifted around a bit, but one constant for him has been the Gamecocks. Carolina has been among his leaders (or even considered to be the leader) for about a year. He has some of the nation’s top programs fighting for his attention, but he has great relationships with multiple USC staff members, including head coach Shane Beamer.

Other schools like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, Maryland, and Penn State are some of the other schools in the mix. He called the Crimson Tide his “No. 1” in December and said that South Carolina, Penn State, and Ohio State were the top four at the time.

According to Hiller’s MaxPreps profile, he racked up 132 pancakes as a junior last season.

For Green, the relationship with South Carolina has been going on even longer. He took in his first Williams-Brice Stadium experience back in 2024 and has called the Gamecocks his leader on multiple occasions. He has been high on USC throughout the process.

Georgia, Alabama, and Southern Cal are some of the other contenders working to secure a commitment in the Green Sweepstakes. Texas A&M, Miami, and Nebraska are also involved. Green will be back in Columbia for an unofficial visit later this month.

MaxPreps’ statbook lists Green’s incredible 2025 season as including 129 tackles, 18 sacks, and 40 tackles for loss.

The Rivals Industry Ranking currently positions Hiller as the No. 11 overall player in the ’27 cycle. Despite playing tackle at the high school level, he is the No. 1-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class. He is the No. 2 player, regardless of position, in the state of Pennsylvania. He is a five-star or within five-star range according to all three major recruiting services.

At the time of this writing, Green ranks as the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 37 overall prospect for the 2027 class. He is the No. 6 EDGE player nationally in the class. Regardless of position, he is No. 3 in a talent-laden group in the state of Georgia. He is a consensus four-star, but is in five-star range according to 247Sports.