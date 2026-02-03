South Carolina offers four-star running back after SEC commitment

Last week, elite class of 2028 four-star Spring (TX) Klein Oak running back Micah Rhodes committed to Oklahoma. However, other teams have not backed off from the young ballcarrier. On Monday night, Rhodes announced on social media that he had earned a scholarship offer from South Carolina.

Multiple new South Carolina offensive staffers have familiarity with the state of Texas. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles, assistant head coach/running backs coach Stan Drayton, and offensive line coach Randy Clements have all spent time in the Lone Star State.

Before he committed to Oklahoma, the Sooners were joined by the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, TCU Horned Frogs, and Oregon Ducks as players in Rhodes’ recruitment. TCU, where Briles and Clements were last season, was involved, as well. The Horned Frogs pulled the trigger with an offer back in 2024, when Rhodes was a freshman.

With his commitment to OU fresh, it is far too early to predict whether or not Rhodes will consider a flip. However, if he does, the Gamecocks have thrown their hat in the ring.

Listed at 5-9 and 180 pounds as a sophomore, Rhodes has good speed. On film, he pairs that speed with good vision and patience as a runner. As he continues developing physically, Rhodes has star potential.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Rhodes is the country’s No. 42 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 3 nationally among running back prospects. In the talent-laden state of Texas, regardless of position, he ranks No. 4.

At this point, South Carolina does not have a commitment in the class of 2028. However, that is true for most programs. Only seven teams have landed a pledge from a top-285 player in the ’28 cycle.