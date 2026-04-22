South Carolina to host elite four-star linebacker for official visit

One of the defensive priorities in South Carolina football’s class of 2027 recruiting efforts has been Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep standout Mikahi Allen. Allen, a four-star linebacker prospect, recently named a final eight, and he included the Gamecocks.

On Wednesday, GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell confirmed that Allen has scheduled an official visit to Columbia. The talented defender will be back on campus at USC the weekend of June 5.

The OV will mark (at least) his third trip to see the Gamecocks since the 2025 season. Allen has visited the program for a gameday experience, took in spring practice, and will next have the red carpet rolled out for his official visit. Defensive coordinator Clayton White also conducted a winter in-home visit.

Over 30 power conference programs have offered Allen, with the Gamecocks jumping in with an offer about one year ago. Along with USC, Illinois and Florida State also scheduled official visits with Allen; he took that trip to Champagne last weekend and will be in Tallahassee on June 12. Rutgers, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Syracuse, and Texas round out his top eight.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

As a player, Allen is an athletic, versatile defender. He has played both linebacker and safety at Don Bosco Prep, and he uses his size (listed at 6-1 and 225 pounds) and movement ability to make plays all over the field.

Allen is a heat-seeking missile against the run, flying to the football. He attacks ballcarriers in the backfield and chases down perimeter runs with ease. His experience getting secondary snaps has helped his coverage ability, and he can impact the passing game as a blitzer from multiple pre-snap alignments.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Allen is the No. 174 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 16 nationally among all linebacker prospects. In the state of New Jersey, regardless of position, he ranks No. 4. Among major outlets, ESPN is highest on Allen, listing him as the 58th-best player and fifth-best linebacker in the cycle.