South Carolina football offensive line coach Randy Clements offers ascending 6-7 Georgia offensive lineman

Class of 2027 Roswell (GA) offensive lineman Miller Westerfield has picked up nine scholarship offers from power conference programs since the start of the year. This weekend, according to a social media announcement from Westerfield, South Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements became the latest to add him to a program’s offer list.

The Gamecocks joined fellow SEC teams like the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and LSU Tigers. All four of Westerfield’s Southeastern Conference offers have come in over the last three weeks.

Listed at 6-7 and 295 pounds, Westerfield is an offensive tackle for Roswell. He also projects to play the position at the college level. His frame looks like it could add good muscle weight once he joins a collegiate weight room, too.

Westerfield has played both left tackle and right tackle for Roswell. As one of the top programs in the talent-loaded Peach State, Roswell’s schedule has provided a lot of top defenders for him to go up against, and he has held his own.

The big man moves well for a player his size. His exceptional length gives him an advantage in pass protection, making him hard to beat once he engages.

As a run blocker, Westerfield fires off the ball hard, even from a two-point stance. He also does a good job of keeping his feet driving, even after contact. There’s an obvious mean streak to his play style, too, as Westerfield plays to the whistle — or, perhaps, even a touch past the whistle.

The recruiting industry hasn’t caught up to Westerfield’s offer list just yet. Because of that, he does not have a rating from the major recruiting outlets. That will change soon, maybe as soon as the next rankings update.