South Carolina becomes first offer for twin North Carolina defenders

On Friday, South Carolina became the first announced scholarship offer for class of 2028 Fayetteville (NC) Seventy-First High School defenders Mohamed “MD” Donzo and Baganley “BD” Donzo.

The big, athletic twins played just about everywhere at Trinity Christian before transferring this offseason to Seventy-First. However, their positional future is on the defensive line. That was evidenced by the fact that Gamecock defensive line coach Travian Robertson was the coach who extended their offers.

The brothers have lined up all over the defensive front. They both got reps at defensive end and defensive tackle. They also played some as stand-up EDGE players in certain situations.

Currently, both MD and BD are listed at 6-5 and 210 pounds. However, they look considerably heavier and stronger than that listed weight.

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Both Donzo brothers were basketball players first, and the athleticism and smooth footwork that helps them on the hardwood translates to their games on the gridiron.

On film, Baganley might look a touch bigger than Mohamed, but they play very similar styles. They use their length and strength to get push inside when lined up at tackle, and they utilize their athleticism to make plays on the outside. Illustrating how much physical upside the brothers have, the Trinity Christian coaching staff dropped them into coverage at times, even though they are sometimes the biggest players on the field.

The Donzos have shown real burst but still have a lot more explosiveness left to unlock. Those traits surely will become much more evident as they continue growing their comfort level on the field.

Baganley earned first-team all-state honors in North Carolina last fall, and Mohamed picked up second-team recognition. As sophomores, they combined for over 140 tackles and 44 tackles for loss.

Rivals has not yet rated either Donzo brother, but based on their film, that will have to change. They are soon to become teammates of current four-star South Carolina commitment John Archer.