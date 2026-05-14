South Carolina offers more players from DMV powerhouses

On Tuesday, South Carolina offered a long list of top prospects from Maryland, including eight players from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. The Gamecocks continued their mining of the DMV on Wednesday.

At least three players from the area announced Carolina offers, including class of 2028 four-star Severn (MD) Archbishop Spalding offensive lineman Bryce Smalls, class of 2029 Severn (MD) Archbishop Spalding defensive back Joseph Cowsette, and class of 2028 St. John’s College High (DC) defensive back Israel Woods-Deandrade.

For Smalls, the offer pushes his power conference total near 20. Cowsette’s is his fourth, and Woods-Deandrade’s is his second.

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As a prospect, Smalls is a well-known commodity for a reason. Listed at 6-4.5 and 305 pounds, he plays tackle at Spalding, but the recruiting industry likes him as an interior player. Whether projecting him at guard or tackle, Smalls has a unique blend of lower-body power, length, and movement ability that make him a high-upside player anywhere up front.

Cowsette made plays at Spalding, even as a freshman last fall. At 6-1, he has the length to make life difficult on opposing receivers, and he isn’t afraid to mix it up from a physicality standpoint. He is a willing participant in run support and has a knack for separating receivers from the pigskin.

Woods-Deandrade’s film tells a similar story to Cowsette’s. However, his sophomore season at St. John’s included some reps at corner, safety, and nickel. That versatile usage helped the 6-1 defensive back showcase his strong tackling ability.

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According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Smalls is the No. 81 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 7 nationally among all interior offensive line prospects. Regardless of position, he is No. 4 in the state of Maryland.

Because he is in the class of 2029, Cowsette does not hold an official recruiting ranking.

Woods-Deandrade is a little under the radar in the class of 2028. He is also unranked at the time of this writing.