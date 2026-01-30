South Carolina football offers dual-sport Georgia prospect

This week, South Carolina football extended a scholarship offer to an intriguing class of 2028 prospect. Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy standout Myles Tate announced the Gamecock offer on social media late on Thursday night.

Tate, an EDGE player who gets snaps both as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end and as a stand-up outside linebacker, is a dual-sport athlete who excels on the baseball diamond, as well. He hasn’t been as public with his baseball recruitment (or even whether or not he will pursue the sport at the next level), but he is a legitimate third base prospect.

On the gridiron, though, Tate has picked up double-digit offers from power conference programs. The majority have come since the calendar flipped to 2026. In fact, he has landed offers from the Gamecocks, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Kansas State Wildcats, SMU Mustangs, Virginia Tech Hokies, Pittsburgh Panthers, and Vanderbilt Commodores this January.

At 6-3 and 215 pounds, Tate has solid size for a high school sophomore. He brings real athleticism to the table, and when he makes a play in the backfield, he arrives with bad intentions. Tate is a solid tackler who delivers big hits when given the opportunity.

Tate’s film shows that he can win in a variety of ways. As a pass rusher, he has shown the ability to run by slower offensive tackles on speed rushes. He also has an advanced move catalog for a player who is just 15. As he continues developing physically, the power game will be there, too.

Because only 285 players in the class of 2028 have been ranked so far, Tate has not been ranked. However, over the next several months, that should change.