Local standout earns South Carolina football offer

The state of South Carolina consistently puts out big-time pass rushers. Specifically, the Midlands are often loaded with talented defensive ends. In the class of 2026, the Gamecocks signed five-star Julian Walker from Dutch Fork.

Late on Thursday, a player with eyes set on being the next great EDGE rusher from Columbia announced his own USC offer. Class of 2028 Columbia (SC) AC Flora standout Nasir “Nas” Walker revealed that South Carolina had offered.

The Gamecock offer marks Walker’s 13th from power conference programs. Of those 13 offers, 11 have come from either the SEC or the ACC.

Walker has visited South Carolina on numerous occasions. He has also taken trips to Tennessee, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Clemson.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Listed at 6-5 and 222 pounds, Walker looks like the type of athlete who will grow into an SEC EDGE player. He has nice burst for a player his size, and he can use it to generate a quick first step around the outside or to transition from speed to power for bull rushes.

Most of Walker’s snaps have come with his hand in the dirt. Even so, he can operate as a stand-up EDGE, too. He has shown flashes of setting the edge well, and he can chase down plays sideline-to-sideline.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Walker is the No. 545 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the No. 56 national EDGE prospect in the cycle. Walker ranks as the No. 4 player in the state of South Carolina.

The individual player rankings from Rivals are higher on Walker, listing him 38th nationally at his position and 3rd in the state.