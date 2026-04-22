Four-star South Carolina offensive lineman puts Gamecocks in final five

One of the top targets on the South Carolina football recruiting board is Irmo (SC) offensive lineman Nate Carson. Carson, a class of 2027 four-star, has had a long list of big-time programs after him for years, but on Wednesday, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that his recruitment is now down to just five teams.

Per Fawcett, Carson is down to South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Over 20 power conference programs have offered Carson, but these five have stood out. The Gamecocks have been considered at the top or near the top of this recruitment for some time.

South Carolina will host the 6-4, 290-pound blocker for an official visit the weekend of June 19. Tennessee (June 12) and Clemson (May 29) also have scheduled OVs with Carson. He took a recent unofficial visit to Texas A&M.

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As a player, Carson has primarily been a tackle at the high school level. He has experience on both the left and right sides of the line, and he uses a strong combination of size and athleticism to win. He is an Under Armour All-American.

Rivals lists Carson as an interior offensive line prospect, while both 247Sports and ESPN consider him a future offensive tackle. He has played on the defensive line at the high school level, too, but his future is on offense.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking — a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN — Carson is the No. 216 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the nation’s No. 14 interior lineman in the cycle. Carson is the No. 4 player in the state of South Carolina, regardless of position. He is a unanimous four-star recruit.