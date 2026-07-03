3-for-3: South Carolina stays hot, earns commitment from four-star Nate Carson

For the third day in a row, South Carolina football has picked up a commitment from a unanimous blue-chip prospect.

Four-star Irmo (SC) offensive lineman Nate Carson revealed his pledge to the Gamecocks on Friday evening.

South Carolina was the pick for Carson after a long recruitment that featured several changes at the top. However, head coach Shane Beamer and offensive director of recruiting Sam Serbay continued to prioritize the local standout, and new offensive line coach Randy Clements and assistant offensive line coach Jason Smith made an impact after joining the program this winter.

Those relationships were key for Carson while he finalized his decision-making process.

The commitment came on the heels of pledges from five-star corner Josh Dobson and four-star defensive back Davion Jones.

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Carson picked USC over fellow finalists Clemson, Georgia, and Colorado. He took official visits to each of his finalists, but South Carolina took the final swing the weekend of June 19.

He told GamecockCentral following his visit that the last recruiting pitch from the hometown program was clear: “It’s home, man,” Carson relayed to GC’s Chris Clark. “You’ve got everything you need in Columbia, South Carolina. Why not stay home?”

The big blocker already has a rapport with his future position coaches, as well. “I love them,” he said about Clements and Smith. “They tell me everything I need to know. They show me things I need to get better in and improve in my game. I appreciate that. They’re always finding ways to help me out and get better while I’m still in high school.”

Clements and Smith believe that Carson will be an SEC tackle. However, he has the type of physical profile that could fit at multiple positions up front. Rivals lists Carson as a future interior offensive lineman, while 247Sports and ESPN tag him as an offensive tackle.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking — a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN — Carson is the No. 221 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the nation’s No. 14 interior lineman in the ’27 cycle. Carson is the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina, regardless of position. He is a unanimous four-star recruit.

With Carson’s pledge giving Carolina three big-time commitments in as many days, the Gamecocks have a real chance to go 4-for-4. Three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie will announce his college choice on Saturday, and Shane Beamer, Deion Barnes, and company could be in a good position there, as well.