Will South Carolina football recruiting stay hot? It's decision day for four-star Nate Carson

South Carolina football is hot on the recruiting trail. Following up a week with four commitments, the Gamecocks landed five-star corner Josh Dobson on Wednesday and four-star defensive back Davion Jones on Thursday.

Now, Friday is decision day for another four-star. Irmo (SC) standout Nate Carson will announce his college decision at 6 p.m. CBS Sports/247Sports will carry his announcement. Carson’s finalists are South Carolina, Clemson, Colorado, and Georgia.

The 6-4.5, 285-pound offensive lineman took official visits to all four of his finalists. His trip to Columbia—one that only took about 20 minutes of driving—came the weekend of June 19, the final official visit weekend of the June window.

The top of Carson’s recruitment leaderboard has shifted multiple times, but South Carolina has remained a constant. Though not always viewed as No. 1, the Gamecocks have been near the top throughout. In recent days, it appears that USC has surged to the forefront of Carson’s thinking.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Rivals lists Carson as an interior offensive line prospect, while both 247Sports and ESPN consider him a future offensive tackle. He has played on the defensive line at the high school level, too, but his future is on offense.

The Gamecocks have liked the Under Armour All-American as a tackle but often cross-train versatile blockers like Carson. He could wind up playing anywhere up front at the collegiate level.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking — a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN — Carson is the No. 221 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the nation’s No. 14 interior lineman in the cycle. Carson is the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina, regardless of position. He is a unanimous four-star recruit.

A potential Carson pledge would mark three blue-chip commitments in three days for South Carolina. Three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie will announce his college choice on Saturday, and the Gamecocks could be in good position there, as well.