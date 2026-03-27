Athletic freak offensive lineman, South Carolina target from Ireland, sets commitment date

One of the most intriguing (and fastest-moving) recruitments of this spring involves South Carolina. Class of 2027 offensive lineman Neff Giwa, the son of Nigerian immigrants living in Ireland, is actually a rugby star, not a football player. Even still, the Gamecocks are among the power conference programs that have offered in recent weeks.

Though that first offer came in less than two weeks ago, Giwa is ready to make his college decision.

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According to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett via word from PPIRecruits’ Brandon Collier, Giwa will decide between South Carolina, Miami, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Texas on Sunday, March 29.

The Hurricanes were his first announced offer, and South Carolina followed four days later. Giwa visited Columbia twice, resulting in The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman reporting that the Gamecocks attempted to seal the deal in his recruitment quickly.

Giwa went to Miami immediately after his time in Columbia. He also visited Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan State, Michigan, and Kentucky.

Giwa is part of the same international recruiting program that produced current South Carolina linebacker Justin Okoronkwo.

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It’s easy to see why major programs are all over this young man’s recruitment.

At 6-8 and 300 pounds, Giwa has elite arm length and runs a 40-yard dash in the 4.8s. He also moves his feet exceptionally well. Despite the fact that he has never played organized football, he looks like a real candidate to develop into a very good offensive tackle.

Even without real experience and only short-term training, Giwa and Collier put out a pass protection clip that went viral recently. It was just three seconds, but it showed his impressive combination of size and movement ability.