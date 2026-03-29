South Carolina earns commitment from highly sought after international lineman

South Carolina football has landed a huge commitment … literally. One of the hottest names in recruiting this month, PPI Recruits (Dublin) offensive lineman Neff Giwa announced his pledge to the Gamecocks, sources told On3’s Hayes Fawcett Sunday morning.

Standing 6-8, owning a wingspan over seven feet, and weighing in around 300 pounds, Giwa is a rugby star in Ireland who has never played organized football. Instead, he played rugby, soccer, and basketball growing up.

Even so, he burst onto the recruiting scene earlier this month with viral internet clips showcasing his impressive size and athleticism.

The international prospect visited South Carolina twice as part of a recruiting tour. Both Giwa and PPI’s Brandon Collier spoke highly about the visits. He made several other stops and announced a top five of the Gamecocks, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Longhorns.

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Giwa’s process moved very quickly. He picked up his South Carolina offer on March 20, just four days following his first Power Conference offer. Not even 10 days after earning that USC offer, he is the program’s latest commitment.

Originally listed in the class of 2027, Giwa has actually signed with South Carolina as part of the 2026 cycle. He becomes the fourth offensive lineman to sign in the class and will enroll this summer. He joins blue-chippers Darius Gray and Zyon Guiles and in-state blocker Anthony Baxter in the class.

Because of his late ascension, Giwa does not have a recruiting ranking from Rivals or ESPN. 247Sports, however, has slotted him in as the No. 199 offensive tackle prospect in the 2026 class.

Giwa is from the same international recruiting program that produced current Gamecock Justin Okoronkwo. South Carolina also recently offered fellow PPI offensive lineman and class of 2029 prospect Julius Odenthal.