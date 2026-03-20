South Carolina offers Nigerian lineman who is a rugby star in Ireland
With South Carolina hosting a lot of visitors during spring practice, the Gamecocks have also dispensed a handful of new scholarship offers. Without a doubt, the most interesting of them was to Neff Giwa.
Giwa, the son of Nigerian parents, lives in Ireland. He is 6-8 and 300 pounds with 37-inch arms and a wingspan over seven feet. He has also never played organized football.
Instead, Giwa grew up playing soccer and basketball and has since become a rugby star. As he got older (and bigger), he began training at a PPI Recruits facility in Ireland.
This week, Giwa has seen his recruitment start to take off. The big fella has now picked up five power conference offers in the last five days. Joining the Gamecocks are the Tennessee Volunteers, North Carolina Tar Heels, SMU Mustangs, and Miami Hurricanes.
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With his impressive size, Giwa projects as an offensive tackle. With his soccer, basketball, and rugby backgrounds, he has good movement ability for a player his size. That, combined with his never-ending armspan, gives him a clear path to developing into a shutdown pass protector.
Giwa’s current tour of America has been his first trip to the United States. He has seen South Carolina, Michigan State, Clemson, Michigan, Kentucky, and Tennessee. He will take a trip to check out Miami next week, as well.
South Carolina also recently offered 2029 offensive lineman Julius Odenthal, another PPI Recruits offensive line prospect.