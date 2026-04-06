South Carolina football recruiting's place in updated rankings following recent quarterback commitment

On Friday, South Carolina football landed a commitment from three-star quarterback Jerry Meyer III. The Texas gunslinger became the Gamecocks’ fourth pledge of the 2027 class.

There are still around eight months before the Early Signing Period, so these rankings will change significantly. However, it is always worth checking where the Gamecocks rank nationally in recruiting.

Let’s take a look at the individual rankings for each of South Carolina’s commitments and the Gamecocks’ overall team ranking nationally.

*All rankings will come from the Rivals Industry Ranking, a composite average from the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN*

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In total, South Carolina has four players committed in the 2027 cycle. Despite that small number, the Gamecocks rank 16th nationally and No. 7 in the SEC. That is the second-best for any team with under five pledges, and Shane Beamer’s program is one of just two four-commit teams inside the top 20.

The Gamecocks are positioned well on a per-player basis. In average player rating, Carolina also ranks as the No. 12 team in college football. That is fifth-best in the Southeastern Conference.

Last cycle, the Gamecocks landed the No. 18 class in the country, the program’s fourth-straight top 20 group. The 2026 class also ranked No. 9 in the SEC.

Three of South Carolina’s 2027 commitments rank inside the Rivals300. Below is a look at all of the committed players’ placements in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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CB Aamaury Fountain

No. 135 overall

No. 17 nationally among cornerback prospects

No. 14 in Georgia

Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking

Aamaury Fountain is the top-ranked player in South Carolina’s 2027 recruiting haul. He was recently unranked in several rankings, but he has been a big riser in recent months. Fountain’s ascension has included a No. 25 national ranking in the Rivals300, placing him in future five-star range. Listed at 6-3 and 182 pounds, he is a big-time athlete with lockdown potential outside.

S Jernard Albright

No. 160 overall

No. 15 nationally among safeties

No. 21 in Georgia

Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking

With a Christmas Day commitment, Jernard Albright got the Gamecocks’ recruiting class started. Another big-bodied defensive back, the 6-2, 205-pound safety plays with physicality and athleticism. He is a top-100 player in the Rivals300. Albright plays multiple spots at the high school level and has the ability to operate in the box or over the top as a safety.

WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray

No. 362 overall

No. 47 nationally among wide receivers

No. 9 in South Carolina

Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking

Jaiden Kelly-Murray was the first Palmetto State native to commit to the Gamecocks in the ’27 cycle. The wideout plays bigger than his 5-10 height, and he can make plays in a variety of ways. Kelly-Murray ranks in the top 200 of the Rivals300. The Oceanside Collegiate (formerly Summerville) product possesses some explosiveness to go with his ability as a route-runner.

QB Jerry Meyer III

No. 914 overall

No. 56 nationally among quarterbacks

No. 110 in Texas

Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking

Formerly committed to Gamecock offensive coordinator Kendal Briles when he was at TCU, Jerry Meyer III recently completed a flip to South Carolina, his pledge following Briles to Columbia. The 6-0, 190-pound Texan has more talent than his ranking might indicate, and there is something to be said about Briles liking him enough to take his commitment twice.