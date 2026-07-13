South Carolina slides up in recruiting rankings following update

<p>South Carolina football recruiting got off to a fast July start. The Gamecocks landed four blue-chip prospects in the class of 2027, a four-star 2028 receiver, and a three-star 2028 wideout.</p> <p>The ’27 pledges saw the Gamecocks move up significantly in the recruiting rankings. On Monday, an update to the Rivals300 saw USC shift up again in the industry ranking.</p> <p>Let’s look at the individual rankings for each of South Carolina’s commitments and the Gamecocks’ overall team ranking nationally.</p> <p>*All rankings will come from the <a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/rankings/industry-team/football/2027/">Rivals Industry Ranking</a>, a composite average from the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN*</p> <p><strong>This recruiting rankings breakdown is brought to you by Fairey Chevrolet. Family-owned since 1926, this fourth-generation dealership began in St. Matthews, South Carolina. Today, it’s conveniently located between Columbia and Charleston in Orangeburg. Honesty, integrity, and a handshake – that’s how the local, family-owned business at Fairey Chevrolet operates. Check out their inventory today at <a href="https://gcon3.com/fairey">FaireyChevrolet.com</a>.</strong></p> <p>In total, South Carolina has 17 players pledged in the class. The commitments range from unanimous blue-chip prospects to under-the-radar three-star recruits. USC has surged up the national recruiting rankings in recent weeks.</p> <p>At the time of this writing, the Gamecock class is now No. 24 nationally. That mark is 10th in the SEC, but it represents a massive improvement from three weeks ago when Carolina was last in the conference in the 50s.</p> <p>South Carolina’s average player rating is 88.88. That is good for 18th nationally and 9th in the Southeastern Conference.</p> <p>Several teams in the Rivals Industry Ranking ranked ahead of South Carolina have average player ratings lower than the Gamecocks.</p> <p>Last cycle, the Gamecocks landed the No. 18 class in the country, the program’s fourth-straight top 20 group. The 2026 class also ranked No. 9 in the SEC.</p> <p>*It should be noted that four-star corner Aamaury Fountain, four-star safety Jernard Alrbight, and four-star receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray decommitted from South Carolina earlier this spring.*</p> <p><a href="https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/the-insiders-forum.75/"><strong>The GamecockCentral staff and subscribers are discussing this now on The Insiders Forum.</strong></a></p> <p><em>CB <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/joshua-dobson-241740/">Josh Dobson</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 13 overall</em><br><em>No. 3 nationally among cornerbacks</em><br><em>No. 1 in North Carolina</em><br><em>Five-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>A South Carolina native now playing his high school ball just over the border at Charlotte-area powerhouse Hough High School, Josh Dobson is a freak. Viewed previously as the nation’s top corner recruit, he is a special athlete with good coverage skills and a long frame. He is a top-10 national prospect, per both Rivals and ESPN, and moved up to No. 5 in the Rivals300.</p> <p><em>S <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/davion-jones-239303/">Davion Jones</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 147 overall</em><br><em>No. 10 nationally among safeties</em><br><em>No. 6 in North Carolina</em><br><em>Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking; unanimous four-star</em></p> <p>Davion Jones, a teammate of Dobson’s at Hough, could play any secondary position at the next level. South Carolina landed the teammates on back-to-back days the first week of July, and defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray believes Jones could excel in his secondary. He is a little smaller than some Gray defensive backs but has big game.</p> <p><em>DT <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/john-archer-249287/">John Archer</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 172 overall<br>No. 18 nationally among defensive line prospects<br>No. 7 in North Carolina<br>Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking; unanimous four-star</em></p> <p>When John Archer committed to South Carolina, the 6-5, 320-pounder became the biggest Gamecock pledge from a size perspective. A block-eating defensive tackle with surprising athleticism, Archer continues USC’s run of strong defensive tackle recruiting in North Carolina. He is also a top-100 player, per 247Sports rankings.</p> <p><em><strong>OL <a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/nate-carson-245798/">Nate Carson<br></a></strong>No.</em> <em>218 overall</em><br><em>No. 15 nationally among interior offensive linemen</em><br><em>No. 4 in South Carolina</em><br><em>Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking; unanimous four-star</em></p> <p>A Columbia area native and product of Irmo High School, Nate Carson was a big get for the Gamecocks. The local blocker is rated as an interior lineman but has the athleticism and length needed to play outside, too. The Gamecocks like him at tackle. At 6-4.5 and 285 pounds with plus athleticism, Carson has sky-high potential.<br><br><em>RB <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/brayden-tyson-177933/">Brayden Tyson</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 315 overall</em><br><em>No. 23 nationally among running back</em> <em>prospects</em><br><em>No. 32 in Georgia</em><br><em>Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>Brayden Tyson is a big-bodied running back who has been extremely productive at the high school level. Listed at 6-1 and 230 pounds, he combines his size with impressive vision and tackle-breaking ability. Assuming he sticks with South Carolina and signs with the Gamecocks, Tyson will be the first high school running back signee since Matt Fuller in the class of 2024.</p> <p><em>EDGE <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/jayden-broadie-250289/">Jayden Broadie</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 375 overall</em><br><em>No. 36 nationally among EDGE prospects</em><br><em>No. 12 in North Carolina</em><br><em>Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>A late arrival to South Carolina’s offer board, Broadie earned his scholarship with the Gamecocks following a dominant camp performance. He is listed at 6-2 and 220 pounds but looks bigger on both fronts. Broadie is a really good athlete and has advanced pass rush moves for a high school prospect. He is a new Rivals four-star and is one point from four-star status, per both 247Sports and ESPN.</p> <p><em>WR <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/iveon-lewis-163108/">Iveon Lewis</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 380 overall</em><br><em>No. 52 nationally among wide receivers</em><br><em>No. 7 in Virginia</em><br><em>Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>A former Kentucky Wildcats commitment, Iveon Lewis flipped to the Gamecocks in June. He brings an intriguing blend of size and athleticism to the position. He has also been extremely productive at the high school level. Lewis has posted over 1000 yards and double-digit touchdowns each of his last two seasons.</p> <p><em>CB <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/kelvin-millington-285626/">Kelvin Millington</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 386 overall</em><br><em>No. 42 nationally among cornerbacks</em><br><em>No. 46 in Georgia</em><br><em>Four-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>Kelvin Millington is a “Torrian Gray special” in the defensive backfield. The 6-4 corner is a good athlete with a never-ending wingspan. He has experience playing multiple secondary positions, but Gray and the Gamecocks like him as a corner. A recent update from ESPN (finally rating Millington) pushed him into four-star status in the industry ranking.</p> <p><em>WR <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/javien-robinson-245447/">Javien Robinson</a></strong><br>No. 441 overall<br>No. 60 nationally among wide receivers<br>No. 14 in Pennsylvania</em><br><em>Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>A standout even in a run-first high school system, Javien Robinson is 6-1 and 185 pounds with solid athleticism. He moves well, both as a route-runner and a YAC threat. As he continues to refine his technique, Robinson has considerably more ability to unlock in his game. A smooth runner and leaper, Robinson has a knack for making remarkable plays as a pass-catcher, too. He is a 247Sports four-star.</p> <p><em>WR <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/dj-huggins-280918/">DJ Huggins</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 557 overall</em><br><em>No. 75 nationally among wide receivers</em><br><em>No. 66 in Georgia</em><br><em>Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>DJ Huggins is not a big receiver, but he is a big-time playmaker. His offer list demonstrates that, as he was slated for OVs to Alabama and Georgia before the Gamecocks landed him. Huggins is just 5-11 and 170 pounds, but he possesses good speed and quickness. He is a unanimous three-star, but one outlet lists him as being just one ratings point from being a four-star prospect.</p> <p><em>LB <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/jackson-ross-261997/">Jackson Ross</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 719 overall</em><br><em>No. 56 nationally among linebackers</em><br><em>No. 14 in South Carolina</em><br><em>Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>An underrated player, Jackson Ross is 6-4 and 220 pounds. He is athletic and has smooth feet, something helped by his pedigree as a son of a former Gamecock basketball player and by the fact that he is a good high school basketball player himself. Ross can run, cover, rush the passer, and make plays all over the field. A recent ratings bump pushed him up more than 400 rankings spots.</p> <p><em>OL </em><strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/james-ross-283461/"><em>James Ross</em><br></a></strong><em>No. 827 overall</em><br><em>No. 73 nationally among interior offensive linemen</em><br><em>No. 17 in South Carolina</em><br><em>Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>James Ross’ recruitment was a quick one for South Carolina. The Palmetto State native earned an offer and committed in quick succession. He can play multiple spots on the offensive line and plays with more athleticism than most players his size. Ross could be a sneaky-good pick-up in the class of 2027.</p> <p><em>TE <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/judah-lancaster-238912/">Judah Lancaster</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 883 overall</em><br><em>No. 42 nationally among tight ends</em><br><em>No. 32 in Tennessee</em><br><em>Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>An intriguing blend of size and athleticism, Judah Lancaster looks like an SEC tight end. At 6-5 and 240 pounds, he plays with physicality but has plenty of movement ability as a receiver. He is a willing blocker who has the frame to become a good one at the college level. Lancaster is a three-star, but ESPN believes he is a top-20 tight end and one rating point from four-star status.</p> <p><em>OL <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/clayton-lee-249242/">Clayton Lee</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 1005 overall</em><br><em>No. 73 nationally among offensive tackles</em><br><em>No. 104 in Florida</em><br><em>Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>A former four-star<em> </em>prospect, Clayton Lee is a big young man. Listed at 6-7 and over 300 pounds, he has the size of an SEC offensive tackle. If he can continue developing, he could become a good one at the collegiate level. Lee possesses long arms and heavy hands, too, traits that make him a tough player for defensive linemen to beat.</p> <p><em>OL <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/will-endicott-260003/">Will Endicott</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 1009 overall</em><br><em>No. 89 nationally among interior offensive linemen</em><br><em>No. 131 in Texas</em><br><em>Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>A direct result of Kendal Briles’ and Randy Clements’ work in Texas, Will Endicott committed to South Carolina over several power conference schools closer to home. The recruiting industry likes Endicott as an interior lineman, though he has experience playing outside and inside. Rivals is the only outlet to rate him so far, meaning his composite ranking could rise dramatically when that changes.</p> <p><em>QB <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/jerry-meyer-iii-241607/">Jerry Meyer III</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 1038 overall</em><br><em>No. 55 nationally among quarterbacks</em><br><em>No. 139 in Texas</em><br><em>Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>Jerry Meyer was a freshman sensation in Nevada. He has since turned into a very good prospect as a multi-year starter in Texas. He was previously committed to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles at TCU. Meyer is a smart player, a classic “sneaky-athletic” mover, and a good thrower of the football. He has also run an offense that has similar elements to Briles’ scheme.</p> <p><em>OL <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/jaxon-elston-281428/">Jaxon Elston</a></strong></em><br><em>No. 1054 overall</em><br><em>No. 94 nationally among interior offensive linemen</em><br><em>No. 43 in Alabama</em><br><em>Three-star in Rivals Industry Ranking</em></p> <p>Jaxon Elston is a big, versatile lineman who could play tackle or guard at the college level. On film, he has shown himself to be a high-effort blocker. Elston has a high upside as a run blocker and has the lower body strength to develop into a strong pass blocker, too. He also seems to have the mentality needed to “play mean” in the trenches.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-have-a-question-for-the-gamecockcentral-staff-ask-it-on-the-insiders-forum"><a href="https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/the-insiders-forum.75/"><strong>Have a question for the GamecockCentral staff? Ask it on The Insiders Forum.</strong></a></h2>