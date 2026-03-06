Another big-time freshman running back visiting South Carolina

South Carolina’s first week of spring practice has seen an impressive list of high school prospects descend on Columbia. The Gamecocks have hosted some big-time prospects at practice over the last several days, and that will continue on Friday.

Rock Hill (SC) South Pointe freshman standout Rasean Brown says that he will join the group of visitors.

The class of 2029 running back is one of the top recruits in the Palmetto State in the early goings. He has picked up several Division-I scholarship opportunities, including a power conference offer from Penn State, a school associated with recruiting only the best high school running back prospects.

In addition to the Nittany Lions, the Gamecocks, Georgia Bulldogs, Virginia Tech Hokies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, North Carolina Tar Heels, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and NC State Wolfpacks are among the teams that have expressed interest in Brown.

He has taken documented visits to South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio State.

As a player, Brown has home run ability. Though he is a bit small (listed at 5-8 and 180 pounds), Brown’s speed and elusiveness allow him to run past and around most high school defenders.

Brown has made quite the impression on the recruiting/scouting circuit. He won the Atlanta Rivals Camp MVP at the running back position this winter, and he scored a touchdown in the Freshman All-American Game.

Because he is in the class of 2029, Brown does not yet have a ranking from the major recruiting outlets. However, several smaller outlets have listed the young ballcarrier among the top freshmen in the state.

Last fall, Brown was a teammate of current Gamecock freshman J’Zavien Currence and multiple other USC recruiting targets.