South Carolina football makes top list for elite four-star EDGE

Class of 2027 Raleigh (NC) Millbrook standout Rashad Streets is one of the most coveted pass rushers in the cycle. The unanimous four-star prospect holds offers from around 40 power conference programs, but on Tuesday, he cut his list of suitors down to just six. South Carolina made the cut.

Joining the Gamecocks are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, NC State Wolfpack, and Florida State Seminoles. Tennessee had been another program in the mix, but Streets left out the Volunteers.

Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon have been viewed as the top dogs in the Streets Sweepstakes, but South Carolina is among the teams heavily involved, as well. In fact, the Gamecocks have been a major factor for some time, and Streets previously singled out USC as a favorite. As things stand, Shane Beamer’s program is third in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine rankings.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Streets has been on campus in Columbia multiple times. His most recent trip was for last season’s matchup against Alabama. Despite the Gamecock loss, the defense played well, and the atmosphere was impressive.

Streets told GamecockCentral, “It was a great trip.” He added, “The game was intense and came down to the wire, and I really enjoyed watching them compete.” Specifically, “The d-line play really stood out to me, they were very active upfront,” he said. “They ran a lot of games and moved guys around a lot. They also rotated a good amount and were really getting a lot of pressure upfront.”

Much of Streets’ Gamecock recruitment was handled by former defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas. That changed this winter as Lucas left for LSU, and former Penn State assistant Deion Barnes took his place. Helping with that transition, Streets and Barnes had a previous relationship from Barnes’ recruitment of him to PSU.

The four-star prospect also has a strong relationship with head coach Shane Beamer. He told Rivals, “I really like and respect Coach Beamer, being able to sit down and talk to him. I really like how he brought South Carolina back to relevancy.”

Streets has repeatedly said that Dylan Stewart is a big draw for him toward South Carolina. The former five-star and two-time All-SEC contributor is a sure-fire top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Seeing a top talent choose the Gamecocks and continue developing into one of the best future professionals in the sport is a big deal for a prospect who plays the same position.

The Rivals Industry Ranking considers Streets to be the country’s No. 76 overall prospect. He is also the No. 8 EDGE in the entire class of 2027. Regardless of position, Streets is the No. 4 recruit in the state of North Carolina.